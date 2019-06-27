Concerted campaign against drug abuse

An elaborate campaign will be held by the Excise, Education, Health, and Police Departments together to check substance abuse, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observance here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister called for a mechanism to monitor if children were in contact with the drug mafia. The mafia were using children as drug carriers. Not only boys, girls too were falling prey to drugs. There was need to be extra vigilant. Teachers had a huge role to play in this. Moreover, school premises should be secure enough to prevent drugs from coming inside. “We need a drug-free Kerala. It is the question of our future,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Minister for Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan who presided over the function said children would be protected against those trying the lure them towards drug abuse. If children did become addicted to drugs, punishing them to get them to kick the habit would not work. The government’s attempt was to guide the children to a life where they would stay away from drugs, he said.

Minister for Education C. Ravindranath was the chief guest.

The Chief Minister gave away awards for the best voluntary organisations, best volunteers, and schools for their work in anti-drug abuse activities. Mr. Ramakrishnan gave away the awards for Excise officials.

The Chief Minister also honoured tribal youth from the Njaraneeli area who were on the PSC rank-lists following training given to them under the Excise Department Thiruvananthapuram division’s Vimukthi mission.

The Department observed the day with various programmes. Rallies to take the message of ‘anti-substance abuse’ to the public, especially students and the youth, seminars, and awareness classes were held.

The day was observed across the State under the aegis of the Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Yuva Mandalam. The State-level launch was held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Thattamala, Eravipuram, Kollam, by mandalam chairperson Ayathil Sudarshanan.

He said business in liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants was rampant. Outlets were selling spurious toddy. Those campaigning against substance abuse were not being given any benefits and were being harassed, he alleged.

DYFI campaign

The Democratic Youth Federation of India district committee observed the day with the theme ‘Eschew drugs, become human.’ Its activists distributed pamphlets against substance abuse at block and local levels. A campaign was conducted at the Central Railway Station here.