Thiruvananthapuram

Concern over college reform report

He finds faults with move to start UG Honours courses

Former executive council member of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) R. Jayaprakash has sought changes in the recommendations of an expert committee for new courses in colleges. In a statement, he raised concern over the purported pitfalls in the report prepared by an expert panel led by Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas. “While the recommendations are aimed at improving the quality of education, they raise some serious concerns as well,” he said.

Citing the proposal to start Honours programmes at the UG level, he said the previous UDF government had decided to commence three-year UG Honours, but the plan was dropped as the trial run in four government colleges was unsuccessful.

Referring to the recommendations to introduce these courses in colleges having a NAAC ‘A’ grade and NIRF rank within 100, he said while 81 arts and science colleges in the State possessed the ‘A’ grade, only 19 among them fulfilled the NIRF ranking criteria. Also, only three government colleges met the criteria.

Dr. Jayaprakash demanded that the courses be granted to all colleges with the ‘A’ grade.

