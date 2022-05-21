Complete road repairs ahead of rains: Collector
‘Seek permission before starting new works’
District Collector Navjot Khosa has issued orders to various departments to complete all ongoing road maintenance works ahead of the monsoon.
The Public Works department (Roads division), Kerala Road Fund Board, city Corporation’s Smart City wing, Kerala Water Authority and other departments have been asked to complete their works as per schedule.
The roads have to be resurfaced immediately after the completion of works. Permission has to be sought from the District Disaster Management Authority for starting new works on roads.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.