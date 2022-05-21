Complete road repairs ahead of rains: Collector

‘Seek permission before starting new works’

Roads dug up for various utilities have not been restored in many parts of the city, causing difficulties for road users. A scene from the Nandavanam road on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

District Collector Navjot Khosa has issued orders to various departments to complete all ongoing road maintenance works ahead of the monsoon.

The Public Works department (Roads division), Kerala Road Fund Board, city Corporation’s Smart City wing, Kerala Water Authority and other departments have been asked to complete their works as per schedule.

The roads have to be resurfaced immediately after the completion of works. Permission has to be sought from the District Disaster Management Authority for starting new works on roads.