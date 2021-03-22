Complaints pour into C-Vigil app

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 March 2021 23:36 IST

9,962 plaints on code violation received in district

As many as 9,962 complaints related to model code of conduct violations have been received through the C-Vigil app in the district. The highest number of complaints, 1,631, have been received from the Chirayinkeezhu constituency. Aruvikkara has received the least number of complaints, at 249.

A total of 701 complaints have been received from Attingal, 671 from Kattakada, 584 from Kazhakuttom, 625 from Kovalam, 684 from Nedumangad, 869 from Nemom, 476 from Neyyattinkara, 569 from Parassala, 533 from Thiruvananthapuram, 304 from Vamanapuram, 705 from Varkala, and 1,361 from Vattiyoorkavu.

Video, audio clips

Public can register their complaints regarding violations, including that of model code of conduct, through the C-Vigil citizen app, which can be downloaded from Play Store. Upon spotting a violation, people may send a complaint to the district election centre through the C-Vigil app. The complainant can attach video or audio clips of up to 2 minutes or photographs as proof. The complaints received at the control room will be handed over immediately to the squads in the respective constituency.

The app users can also track the progress of action on their complaint. The personal details of the complainants will not be revealed to the public. For complaints regarding the election, contact control room - 0471-2732254.