Community kitchens in full swing

The city Corporation on Wednesday provided kits with provisions to 9,553 migrant workers who preferred to cook food on their own.

At Beemapally and others areas, community kitchens have been opened specifically for migrant workers to prepare cuisine which they are more used to. The workers themselves are carrying out cooking activities at these places.

Camps for migrant workers have been opened at the Government High School at Killipalam, Upper Primary School at Mulavana, Upper Primary School at Kamaleswaram, and at the SMV Higher Secondary School.

Through the Corporation’s community kitchens, breakfast was distributed to 21,536 persons, lunch to 22,638 persons, and dinner to 21,644 persons.

More contributions

Individuals and organisations have been contributing in cash and kind to the community kitchens. A residents’ association from Chacka contributed ₹80,000 , while the Indian Dental Association handed over ₹25,000. The CITU contributed 350 kg of rice, while two home appliances shops contributed television sets for the camps of the migrant workers.

A team from the Corporation carried out sanitation activities at Pothencode, where a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had died on Tuesday. Public areas and buildings were sanitised by power spraying of a bleaching solution.