Collector’s exhortation to maiden, young voters

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa.

Thiruvananthapuram

24 March 2021 10:32 IST

‘Must imbibe import of democracy’

Maiden and young voter representation is very important in the forthcoming Assembly elections, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Tuesday.

She was speaking after inaugurating an awareness campaign for maiden voters under the umbrella of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in front of the Secretariat.

Shaping the future

Ms. Khosa said new voters must imbibe the importance of democracy and elections before reaching the polling booth. Today’s vote will shape the future. It was time for new voters to show the power of the voter ID card they had received, she said.

The programme was organised by SVEEP, district administration, and the National Service Scheme unit of Government College for Women here.

Signature campaign

Campus ambassadors from various colleges will try to generate more awareness among new voters, in front of the Secretariat for the next one week. Maiden voters from colleges across the district will reach here in support of the Assembly polls and put their signatures on paper.

District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal, election general observer Susheel Sarvanan, SVEEP officials and college students took part in the programme.