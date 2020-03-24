Collector warns medical stores violating guidelines

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan has warned medical stores against hoarding essential items such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers that is much in demand in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said many outlets were found to have hoarded such items and also overcharged customers.

High rates

“We have found medical stores charging rates higher than what has been fixed by the Central government. There have also been instances in which some outlets have claimed to have ran out of stock, despite having sufficient quantity of the products. We have constituted four squads, comprising officials of the Drugs Control, Legal Metrology, and Revenue Departments. Inspections will be intensified across the district,” he said.

He said there existed no cause for concern in the district with arrangements being made to ensure adequate stock of perishable items.

He added that discussions were also held with traders’ organisations to ensure backups in the event of an exigency.

The district administration had also intensified surveillance of those who were placed under quarantine. Nearly 7,000 teams had been deployed in various parts of the district for the purpose.

Cases registered

Pointing out that cases were registered against two persons for violating home quarantine in Kazhakuttom on Monday, the Collector said while warnings would be issued initially, legal action including arrests would be initiated for repeated violations.

He added that an inventory list had been created as part of taking stock of the facilities and equipment that were available in government and private hospitals in the district.

All private hospitals had pledged support towards efforts to contain the outbreak, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

Teams

he administration also constituted teams led by officials to coordinate various activities.

Teams were formed for call centre management, transportation and ambulances, investigations (for preparing route maps to identify primary contacts of those infected), private hospital surveillance, airport management, infrastructure management, psychological support, inter-departmental coordination, media surveillance, and field-level volunteer coordination.