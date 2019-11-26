Collector told to acquire 4.28 ha more for Vizhinjam port

The District Collector has been asked by the government to acquire 4.28 hectares of land in Kottukal and Vizhinjam villages needed for the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multi-purpose Seaport.

The land is for providing four-lane road connectivity from the seaport to Thalakode on the Mukkola-Karode corridor of the National Highway 66 Bypass and setting up the back-up area, seafood park and warehouse as part of the seaport.

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) has taken up the laying of the 1.8-km four-lane road from the seaport to Thalakode. The 79.82 ares of land to be acquired from Vizhinjam village is for completing the connectivity. Approval for the design of the junction is pending with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Seafood park

For the backup area, including resort and non-resort areas, 286.48 ares of land will be acquired, also from Vizhinjam village. The seafood park, being set up behind the proposed container yard, is being constructed by Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL). A total of 4.94 ares need to be acquired for the park.

The AVPPL is constructing the warehouse and 56.94 ares of land will be acquired for it from the Kottukal village. The government has already handed over the land for the truck terminal coming up near the seaport to the AVPPL.

Final land parcel

The land to be acquired in the two villages includes three tourist resorts of 3.20 acres, 2.40 acres and 80 cents and bits and pieces of land. This is the final land parcel that needs to be acquired for the project.

The government in its November 13 order issued through Revenue Department, has asked the District Collector to invoke the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation & Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act 2013 for acquiring the land.

The District Collector has been asked by the government to ensure that approval under extent Acts and Rules like Conservation of Paddy land and Wet land Act, Coastal Zone Regulation Act and Environment Act, whichever are applicable, are obtained by the Requisitioning Authority before proceeding with land acquisition.

The State has so far acquired 86.28 hectares of land for the seaport under the negotiated purchase by the mutual agreement of land value and rehabilitation scheme. For the development of the port, 142.46 ha is needed, and the area of land to be reclaimed is 53 ha.