Collector to hold talks with labour contractors

With the migrant population coming under the spotlight in the State during the ongoing lockdown, the district administration has intensified efforts to remove hindrances in supply of food, water and health-care facilities for workers who have been accommodated in various areas.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan will convene a meeting of contractors who have engaged labourers from other States for various projects on Monday to ascertain the welfare of the migrant population.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who has been spearheading the COVID-19 containment efforts in the district, said that certain contractors had failed to honour their responsibility of ensuring the well-being of migrant labourers.

“There have been reports of migrant workers being denied food and water. Such instances cannot be taken lightly at a time when migrant workers have begun to raise concerns in various parts of the State,” Mr. Surendran said.

The Fort police have registered a case against a contractor who threatened to evict around 40 migrant labourers whom he had engaged for a construction work at Kalippankulam, near Manacaud.

Workers threatened

The accused, identified as Mohanan of Kalippankulam, had allegedly threatened to abandon his workers after the work came to a standstill.

On the basis of a complaint, revenue and police officers inspected their accommodation facility and undertook steps to supply essential commodities for a week.