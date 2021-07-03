Colleagues mourn Harshad, highlight perils in the job

Thiruvananthapuram

03 July 2021 01:38 IST

The work is a labour of love for each one of them

Zookeepers are no strangers to injuries. Each time, they come near an animal to take care of them, feed them, or clean their enclosures, they risk their lives. Despite the time spent caring for the animals, even years, and becoming familiar with their habits and idiosyncrasies, caution remains the watchword. The animals may be in cages, but one should always remember they are wild, say zoo keepers.

The death of A. Harshad, a keeper at the city zoo’s Reptile House, on Thursday, nearly two decades after a keeper last lost his life at the facility, has left his fellow animal keepers shaken. Harshad himself had been at the receiving end of the ire of alligator and monkeys earlier.

A former keeper says Harshad was the first person he would summon in case any help was needed.

“He was very careful with snakes and other animals, and would make sure not to approach them when they were hungry.” Harshad was the only keeper in the Reptile House during the noon break, and went unnoticed for some time after he was bitten by the snake.

Keepers say that snakes and the wild cats are especially dangerous, and at least two keepers should be present when their enclosures are being cleaned. However, with only 50% staff working in the wake of COVID-19, this has not been possible.

Other duties too

Feeding the animals and keeping the enclosures clean should be the main job of keepers. However, they are engaged in other duties such as clearing plants too, it is alleged.

The retired keeper says that earlier, senior keepers or supervisors guided new keepers on the dos and don’ts when caring for animals. “Zookeepers need to be trained well. One cannot be too confident when dealing with animals,” he says.

Though the keepers’ work helps put food on the table, it is also a labour of love for them. Each of them has lots of tales to tell about their favourite animals. However, the rewards of the work have not been rich.

Daily wages

Some of them are permanent employees, but many others are employed on daily wages. They are paid ₹675 a day, and are not entitled to benefits such as PF or ESI, they say.

A keeper who has been working on daily wages for over a decade-and-a-half says the government can help him and many others if it wants to. Even permanent keepers are paid around ₹23,000, the risk allowance being a meagre ₹400. They recall the legal struggles a bunch of them had to undertake to be regularised by the previous LDF government, though some were left out because of legalities. “Daily-wage keepers do so much work, but they are not given protective equipment such as gloves or gumboots.”