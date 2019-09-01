Thiruvananthapuram's coastal families seek stamp duty waiver

High stamp duty has become a roadblock for fisher families who plan to buy land for constructing houses under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority’s (KSDMA) rehabilitation project for those hit by sea erosion.

With the high prices of the land and unavailability of suitable pieces of land near the shore already being an issue, the high stamp duty further reduces the funds available at their disposal.

Coastal wards

Local leaders and councillors of the coastal wards have now begun demanding that the State government take steps to exempt these families from the stamp duty. Under the rehabilitation plan, each family will get ₹10 lakh for a new house, out of which ₹6 lakh is for buying the land and ₹4 lakh is for constructing the house.

“Out of the ₹6 lakh of funds available for buying land, they have to spend as much as 8% for stamp duty, which comes to around ₹48,000. Adding the registration fee to this, the total amount will be ₹58,500, which is a big deal for fisher folk. Since the registration fee cannot be waived, the government should at least think about waiving the stamp duty. The Fisheries Department had a similar project, under which the beneficiaries had to buy 2 cents of land. Under this project, they have to buy 3 cents. It would be better if they can save on this stamp duty and use that money to find a better piece of land,” says Sheeba Patrick, councillor of the Valiyathura ward, one of the coastal wards of the city Corporation.

There are precedents of the government waiving off stamp duty for housing schemes in the past, like in the case of schemes for landless/homeless scheduled caste and scheduled tribe beneficiaries.

Relief camps

The people in the coastal regions who are now staying in relief camps or rented houses, are urging the State to extend this waiver to them too.