Coast glum as State gets into Xmas mode

Kerala is all set to celebrate Christmas and New Year, but the coastal belt is still in a state of mourning as many fish workers are still reported missing in Cyclone Ockhi.

Churches across the State held the midnight mass to usher in Christmas, attended by the faithful. In most parts of the State, the mood was upbeat. All main holiday destinations reported heavy rush. In the coastal areas, churches held special services in response to the call by the Latin Catholic Church for a subdued observance in view of the Ockhi disaster.

Messages

Governor P. Sathasivam, in his Christmas message, hoped that Christmas would enrich the lives of the people with the eternal spirit of love, compassion, generosity and forgiveness and strengthen social harmony. “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Christmas,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, said the State was with the brethren who were yet to recover from the Ockhi disaster. He recalled the Jesus Christ’s gospel and said Christmas should be an occasion to strengthen human values.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala visited Thumba, one of the cyclone-hit areas near here, on Christmas eve, and called on families which had lost their dear ones. Mr. Chennithala said in a statement that the fish workers whom he met had complained that they were yet to receive the assistance promised by the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. He held discussions with the local parish authorities before visiting the families.