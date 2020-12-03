Coalitions release manifestos for Nedumangad polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 December 2020 19:33 IST

‘Arogya Sena’, free Wi-Fi zones, direct benefit transfers among promises

Attempting to woo voters during the last phase of electioneering, the coalitions have brought out their manifestos for the upcoming polls to the Nedumangad municipal council.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has promised to continue its ongoing efforts in strengthening basic amenities. Having managed to construct the highest number of houses under the LIFE Mission, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led coalition has targeted providing houses to other eligible homeless families.

They have also planned to give shape to an ‘Arogya Sena’ (healthcare army) comprising health workers, including doctors, medical students, and volunteers to provide medical assistance on the doorstep. Tapping the tourism potential of the region and generating job opportunities under the proposed ‘Nedumangad Tourism Hub’ project is another target.

Yet another promise is to develop Nedumangad as a satellite city of Thiruvananthapuram and beautify the Nedumangad-Pazhakutty-10th Stone road. An action plan will also be implemented to encourage paddy, fish, terrace, and homestead farming.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), which is hoping to wrest power after two-and-a-half decades, has promised to establish zonal office to improve service delivery. ‘Chairperson’s adalats’ will be held every six months to fast-track grievance resolution. Free Wi-Fi zones will be set up at 15 major junctions for the benefit of students and other sections.

Public toilets

Accusing the LDF dispensation of failing to construct even one public toilet in the local body, the UDF has claimed it will establish 15 e-toilets in various parts of the municipality. Estimating that there were around 2,000 stray dogs in the region, the Congress-led coalition has offered to sterilise them and rehabilitate them. They also promise to ensure at least 150 work days for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers a year.

Banking heavily on Centrally sponsored schemes, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) assures to ensure water supply through the Jal Jeevan scheme. They have also promised to implement Central schemes for farmers’ progress. Offering to execute a direct benefit transfer scheme, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led front will create zero-balance accounts for Kudumbashree and MGNREGS workers and widows. They also hope to establish a comprehensive drainage system in Nedumangad town using Central assistance.

The NDA has also promised to establish a parking yard at Nedumangad town to overcome the existing paucity of parking space. Steps will also be expedited to transform the municipality into a ‘clean town’, according to the manifesto.