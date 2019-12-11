C.N.R. Rao conferred honorary doctorate

India needs high quality education and not more universities, says eminent scientist C.N.R. Rao. Delivering his acceptance speech after being conferred with honorary doctorate in science at a special convocation organised by the University of Kerala here on Tuesday, Dr. Rao expressed concern over the quality of teaching in educational institutions in the country, which he said had been witnessing a marked fall.

Ill-equipped

Many of the universities and colleges in the country were not equipped to maintain high standards of education, he said, warning that the lack of expertise among the teaching community could create poorly trained engineers, scientists and economists.

He called for veering away from a preoccupation for ‘big science’ to ensure due importance for ‘small science’. “It is small science done by individuals in their little laboratories that has helped science to progress and yield many results,” he said.

While receiving his 80th honorary doctorate, the Bharat Ratna recipient also called for focusing on three areas of scientific pursuit, viz., the branches of science that related to the pressing problems of mankind such as energy, health and water; frontiers areas of science such as the ‘blue-sky research’; and the science required for national needs such as industry and agriculture.

Lack of investments

Dr. Rao flayed the lack of investments in education and research that adversely impacted the country’s scientific research output.

In the process, India lagged behind several other countries including the United States of America, China and South Korea in this regard, he said.

Realistic thinkers

Governor and Chancellor of the University Arif Mohammed Khan, who conferred the D.Sc. degree on Dr. Rao, said the commitments of scholars such as Prof. Rao served as a reminder that researchers, scientists and educationists should be thinkers who drew lessons from grassroots realities in the society.

Higher Education Minister and University Pro Chancellor K.T. Jaleel, Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, Registrar C.R. Prasad, and Syndicate members were also present at the special convocation.