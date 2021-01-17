CMD’s remarks spark protest from RTC unions

KSRTC employees under the aegis of the Transport Democratic Federation staging a protest outside Transport Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 January 2021 00:43 IST

Biju Prabhakar said a section of staff was corrupt

Within hours of Biju Prabhakar, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the KSRTC, alleging that a section of the employees are corrupt and are pushing the transport undertaking into further debt, recognised unions came out against the CMD, demanding withdrawal of the remarks.

The CMD, addressing a press conference at the Transport Bhavan on Saturday on the proposed company KSRTC-SWIFT, said a section of the staff was involved in diesel pilferage, diversion of ticket fare collection, and purchase of low quality spare parts in the 94 depots and five regional workshops.

“Permanent employees who draw huge salaries have other jobs. Many are cultivating ginger and coffee. In many depots, empanelled employees run the buses. A section of the employees are helping private long-distance buses,” the CMD said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said disciplinary action would be initiated against Executive Director K.M. Sreekumar for the ₹100 crore that went ‘missing’ during 2012-2015 when he was the Accounts Manager. Action would be taken against Executive Director, Vigilance, P.M. Sheraf Mohammed for reinstating an employee involved in a POCSO case. Termination notices had been issued to the Executive Engineer (Civil), DGM Operations and CA already, he said.

Unions’ protest

The INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation took out a march to the Chief Office within hours of the statement demanding that the CMD withdraw the remarks. Other recognised unions of the CITU and BMS are also up in arms against the CMD. CITU State general secretary and MP Elamaram Kareem said the employees were not responsible for KSRTC’s financial crisis.

The CITU leader said the CMD’s comments were inappropriate and should be withdrawn.