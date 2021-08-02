CM to launch Sahajeevanam for the differently abled tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram

02 August 2021 10:15 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Sahajeevanam, the Social Justice Department’s project for opening support centres for the differently abled, on Monday evening.

An initiative towards making the State disabled-friendly, Sahajeevnam has been included in the Chief Minister’s 100-day programme. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will preside over the inauguration.

A statement here on Saturday said as per reports, the differently abled who had been confined to their homes owing to COVID-19 and their families who took care of them were under immense mental stress. Often, it ended in attacks against the differently abled and behavioural problems among them.

The Sahajeevanam support centres were being opened in all blocks in the State to provide the differently abled mental support, government services, and any other help required by them such as food or medicines and even therapies. These centres would enjoy the support of Health, Education, Local Self-government, and Women and Child Development Department.

Special school, BUDS school, and Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s special educators would be selected as volunteers for implementing the project in every panchayat under the National Trust local-level committees. Nearly 3,000 volunteers had been trained for this purpose, the statement said.