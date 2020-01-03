CM to inaugurate police station buildings

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the new police station buildings of the Vilappilsala and Aruvikkara police, both coming under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police district, on Saturday.

The new facilities, along with others in various parts of the State, will be thrown open through videoconferencing from the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur, sources said.

Both two-storeyed buildings, the Vilappilsala police station has a total area of 4,682 sq ft, while the Aruvikkara police station is spread across 3,551 sq ft.

Having similar design layouts, the buildings will house the office of the station house officer (SHO) and sub-inspector (SI), the lock-up and the visitors’ room on the ground floor, and an office room and two more rooms for SIs on the first floor.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate police stations of Puthur in Kollam rural, Meenakshipuram in Palakkad, the Malappuram woman police station, Cyber Crime police station attached to the Kozhikode City police, renovated control rooms attached to the Kozhikode City police and others in Irinjalakuda, Tirur, Vadakara and Kannur, Cyberdome in Kozhikode, dormitory and community police resource centre in Pandalam, Vigilance office in Malappuram and a Crime Branch office in Wayanad.