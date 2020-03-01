CM reviews Attukal Pongala arrangements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Government sanctions ₹2.8 crore

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the arrangements for the Attukal Pongala.

Besides issuing instructions to each departments to adopt the necessary steps, Mr. Vijayan ordered measures to ensure availability of drinking water for the devotees who will be braving searing heat. He also stressed the need to create wide awareness to ensure strict implementation of the green protocol.

The government has sanctioned ₹2.8 crore for the ongoing arrangements. As many as 200 volunteers will be deployed by the Revenue Department for disaster mitigation efforts. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will deploy 3,500 workers for the sanitation activities. Besides, 500 green army volunteers will be tasked with the maintenance of green protocol. The Corporation has conducted renovation works worth ₹1.5 crore in 32 wards.

As part of discouraging the use of plastics, the organisers will distribute 10,000 steel tumblers and 3,000 plates to the devotees. Twenty-five water tanks will be set up in various parts of the city. The Kerala Water Authority will also set up 1,270 temporary taps and 50 shower sets.

The Public Works Department has completed the repair of 21 roads. The Kerala State Electricity Board has put in place steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the 10-day long festival. The Food Safety Commissionerate will deploy 14 squads to ascertain the quality of food and water being supplied.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K. Sreekumar, O. Rajagopal and V.K. Prasanth, MLAs were among those who were present at the meet.