Thiruvananthapuram

CM releases master plan for anganwadis

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the ‘smart anganwadi’ announcement for bringing anganwadis to preschool levels and transforming them into high-tech facilities and released their master plan here on Wednesday.

The anganwadis will be upgraded prioritising the physical and mental growth of children.

The child development centre (CDC) of Government Medical College Hospital had submitted a report to the government in this connection.

That was followed by workshops in which experts in the field took part. Only then was the master plan for building smart anganwadis prepared with the support of the College of Architecture here and the Nirmithi Kendra.

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2019 2:12:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/cm-releases-master-plan-for-anganwadis/article26391770.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story