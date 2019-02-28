CM releases master plan for anganwadis

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the ‘smart anganwadi’ announcement for bringing anganwadis to preschool levels and transforming them into high-tech facilities and released their master plan here on Wednesday.

The anganwadis will be upgraded prioritising the physical and mental growth of children.

The child development centre (CDC) of Government Medical College Hospital had submitted a report to the government in this connection.

That was followed by workshops in which experts in the field took part. Only then was the master plan for building smart anganwadis prepared with the support of the College of Architecture here and the Nirmithi Kendra.