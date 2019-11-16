CM promises more powers for Lok Ayukta

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday that the government was prepared to equip the office of the Lok Ayukta with more teeth to fight corruption.

Delivering the keynote address at the Lok Ayukta Day celebrations, he said the ombudsman was often perceived as a watchdog that barks but does not bite. “However, unlike many other States, the Lok Ayukta in Kerala is better empowered to carry out its mandate.” He said the government would consider legislative amendment to prevent the misuse of the office of the Lok Ayukta.

Lokpal chairperson Pinaki Chandra Ghosh called on all sections of society to realise the importance of moral values.

Kerala Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph presided.