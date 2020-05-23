CM on Twitter: ‘We shall overcome’

Focussing on the role of the participatory, decentralised Kerala model in the State’s resistance against COVID-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan affirms that the State will overcome the current crisis in a united manner.

He was interacting with citizens as part of the first edition of Twitter India’s #AskTheCM series, in which Chief Ministers from various States will take questions regarding steps to control the pandemic.

Mr. Vijayan answered various pertinent questions regarding the early detection and steps to control COVID-19, return of Non- Resident Keralites (NoRKs), labour issues, climate change-related issues being faced by the State, interventions in the agriculture sector, and precautions being taken for easing the lockdown and during the SSLC examination. Several questions were on the finer aspects of the Kerala model, which has gained much appreciation from world over for arresting the spread of COVID-19.

He spoke at length on the steps taken by each department and the coordination between them that enabled efficient tracking. He said majority of the cases detected was among people returning from abroad, but it should be ensured that they were not stigmatised due to this, as the State belonged to them too.

Speaking on the steps taken to ensure that migrant guest workers felt at home, he said in addition to providing shelter, food and groceries, steps were taken to address their emotional needs too by providing them television sets and other modes of entertainment in their relief camps. Mr. Vijayan sounded a note of caution saying that the State was not still out of danger and that all precautions should be followed strictly.