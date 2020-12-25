CM lists projects for development of capital

80-km Vizhinjam-Parippally ring road to be developed

The State government is implementing a slew of projects designed for the comprehensive development of the State capital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a select group here on Thursday as part of the ‘Kerala Paryadanam,’ Mr. Vijayan said that the city gas distribution project could be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram.

He listed the Vizhinjam seaport project, the Technocity project, the elephant rehabilitation centre at Kottoor and the development of the Akkulam lake as among the projects that would transform the character of the State capital.

The government has decided to develop the 80-km Vizhinjam-Parippally ring road.

A skywalk linking Secretariat, Thampanoor and East Fort also was on the anvil, Mr. Vijayan said.

The participants urged the government to recruit youth from the fishermen communities in the coastal police.

Demands

Other demands included the formation of a post-COVID Kerala mission, steps for ensuring the protection of transgender persons, inclusion of Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings in curriculum and assistance for the film sector.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided. Deputy Speaker V. Sasi, MLAs C. Divakaran, K. Ansalan, C.K. Hareendran, V.K. Prasanth, I.B. Satheesh and B. Sathyan were also present.