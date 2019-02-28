CM launches revamp project of Mascot Hotel

A ₹25-crore project for the restoration of the heritage of the iconic Mascot Hotel, coinciding with the celebrations of 100 years of the flagship property of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The comprehensive project, to be completed in one year, has been launched close on the heels of Mascot Hotel bagging the five-star status.

The Chief Minister unveiled a plaque to mark the historic occasion and opened a month-long exhibition that vividly depicts the 100 years of glorious service of the trail blazer in the hospitality sector.

Presiding over the function held in the hotel, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said that Mascot has got the unique distinction of being the maiden five-star hotel in the public sector.

The Minister stressed the need to adopt quality service and new marketing strategies in order to compete with private players in the hospitality industry.

K. Muraleedharan, MLA; M. Vijayakumar, Chairman, KTDC; Rahul R. Managing Director, KTDC; P. Balkiran, Director, Tourism; Krishnakumar, Member, Board of Directors, KTDC;and Raj Mohan G S, Marketing Manager, KTDC were present at the function