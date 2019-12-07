CM hints at hiring helicopter for police

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hinted that the State government will go ahead with the move to hire a helicopter for Kerala Police for ‘operational purposes’ despite the criticism from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) over the deal.

Stating that no tenders were floated or invited from private companies for hiring the helicopter, the Chief Minister told a press conference at the Secretariat here on Saturday that the police had struck an agreement with Pawan Hans to hire AS 365 Dauphin N3, Medium Twin-Engine 11-seater helicopter after having detailed discussion and technical study by the Indian Air Force.

It was a public sector helicopter service company and many States in the country were using their service, Mr. Vijayan said, adding a high-level committee of Secretaries headed by the Chief Secretary, Tom Jose had worked out the agreement.

“It will come in handy for the police to rush for quick operations in the State”, the Chief Minister said. Replying to a query, Mr. Vijayan said the hiring of the helicopter was for the police and it would come in handy for them, as it could carry 11 persons. “Now, I cannot say whether it will be used for rescue and relief when need arises,” he said to repeated queries.

The Opposition UDF had got a shot in the arm with a private firm raising allegations that the Kerala police had sidelined it to ‘illegally’ award the contract to Pawan Hans though they had offered helicopters at a lesser rate.

Jaleel issue

The Chief Minister also gave a clean chit to Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel on the controversial mark moderation row in MG university by stating that the Minister had no role in it.

“The Minister has never told to give marks. It is the decision of the committee,” the Chief Minister said in reply to a query. He also said it was routine for the Governor, also the Chancellor of the universities to initiate action when a complaint is received. “The government has made it clear his stance. If there are lapses on awarding moderation, we will correct it,” he added.