CM expresses concern for Keralites in New Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram

26 February 2020 20:38 IST

Ramesh Chennithala blames Centre for the violence in the capital, calls for unity

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the situation in New Delhi.

He said members of the sizeable Keralite community in New Delhi appeared fearful for their lives and property. Their sense of dread reflected the anarchy that reigned in the national capital, which had witnessed communal riots and bloodshed for days and without any respite. The Centre had failed to curb the violence.

The body count was increasing by the hour, he said. Private armies run by religious zealots had besieged working-class neighbourhoods with fire and sword. The marauders targetted journalists and law enforcers. The police remained a mute witness. The Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who incited the sectarian violence was still at large and spewing hate speech, Mr. Vijayan said.

The RSS, which is rooted in a Hindu nationalist world view, had reopened ancient communal fault lines in New Delhi by attempting to stamp out the anti-citizenship law protests with violence targetted against a particular minority, he said.

Mr Vijayan said secular forces should step in to prevent society from polarising on dangerous communal lines. The Centre should quell the riots at the earliest and restore peace. The rioters should not get a sense of impunity.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala squarely blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for fanning the communal conflagration that threatened Delhites, including lakhs of Keralites.

He said the leaders were repeating what they had perfected in abetting the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002. He slammed Mr. Shah for stating that the Centre saw no conspiracy behind the riots and it appeared to be a spontaneous act. Mr Chennithala urged the Centre to lock-up Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders who had incited the violence and fanned it with hate speech.

The New Delhi police and paramilitary forces were holding an umbrella to armed militias that unleashed focussed violence against neighbourhoods, places of worship, and business of a particular minority community. He echoed Mr. Vijayan’s sentiments and said secular forces should come together to resist attempts to divide India in the line of religion.