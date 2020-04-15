CM defends Sprinklr deal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sought to quash the move of the Congress-led Opposition to hurl charges of corruption against the government’s deal with US-based firm Sprinklr to accumulate and analyse the health data collected by field workers from nearly 1.75 lakh persons under surveillance for COVID-19 symptoms.

Mr Vijayan said the dire epidemic situation had constrained the government to harness the latest IT solution to swiftly analyse health data to inform various aspects of the State’s COVID-19 containment strategy.

Sprinklr, headed by Non-Resident Keralite Ragi Thomas, had offered to provide its services free from March to September. The firm had said it would levy a fee if the State used its service beyond September.

The government has a proprietary right to the personal medical information volunteered by citizens. It had ensured the confidentiality of the data even as it contracted the firm.

Furthermore, the government had tasked CDIT to create a cloud environment to store the data and procure the latest tools to crunch the information to help authorities decipher emerging patterns. Servers in the country would store the data. The government would keep the public informed about its use.

He said certain “devious minds” had attempted to delude the public by raising the allegation that the government had opened the door for the US-firm to sell the data at a massive profit to players in the private pharmaceutical and private health care sector.

The government had no financial obligation to Sprinklr. Hence, it did not require the prior consent of the law or financial departments to contract it.

Mr Vijayan said Sprinklr was not a blacklisted firm as alleged by the Opposition. It was fighting charges of data theft in a US court. Such cases were usual for firms like Sprinklr. Even Google and Microsoft faced such litigations.

The CM lashed out at the Opposition for stating that IT secretary M. Shivsankar had acted in a film promoting Sprinklr as a brand. The IT secretary had just spelt out the public health challenges Kerala faced. Mr Shivsankar had at no point endorsed the company. The IIITMK was processing ration cardholder information, and Sprinklr had no role in it, he said.