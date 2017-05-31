CM consoles missing IAF pilot’s parents

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday consoled the parents of Achuth Dev, one of the two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots who went missing after a fighter jet crashed near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border a week ago.

Despite a massive search being launched, Squadron leader Devesh Pankaj and flight lieutenant Achuth Dev were yet to be located. From the time they heard the news, Mr. Dev’s parents V.P. Sahadevan and Jayasree were at the Tezpur air force station, around 60 kilometres from where the wreckage of the aircraft, a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, was found.

A native of Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, Sahadevan had settled in Thiruvananthapuram since his employment at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. Mr. Vijayan assured the family of all possible support including getting in touch with the Centre to intensify the ongoing search operation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to provide all necessary assistance to the parents of Mr. Dev.

According to an official release, Mr. Vijayan sent an e-mail message requesting Mr. Jaitley to keep the pilot’s family informed of the developments of the ongoing search efforts.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also contacted Mr. Dev’s family.