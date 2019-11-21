Thiruvananthapuram

CM calls for renaissance in farm sector

Kuttanad community radio to be launched in beginning of 2020

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has underscored the need for a renaissance in the State’s farm sector which combines traditional knowledge and advances in modern technology.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Farm Information Bureau (FIB) here, Mr. Vijayan said FIB could carve a niche for itself over the decades, thereby setting a model for other States. The FIB was formed in 1969 when M.N. Govindan Nair was the Agriculture Minister, he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the role played by R. Hali, the first Principal Information of FIB, in the development of the agency. He also called for strong interventions from agencies such as FIB for strengthening sustainable agricultural development.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, who presided over the function, said the Kuttanad community radio would be launched in the beginning of 2020.

