CM asks 50% of govt. staff to come to office from today

At least 50% of government employees of “all categories” should report to their respective offices from Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He said the rest should work from home and attend to calls from supervisors and follow their instructions. He declared Saturday a holiday for government offices until further notice.

Government employees would have to carry their identity card during travel. Employees unable to report for work at their offices in far-flung districts should immediately report to the District Collectors of their respective areas. The Collectors could use their services as required and deploy them at LSGI offices or at the Collectorate.

The holiday on Saturday would not apply to offices of the Education Department.

Wedding

Mr Vijayan said up to 50 persons could attend weddings.

