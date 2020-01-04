Climate change in focus at meet

Children displayed their creativity and scientific bent of mind during project presentations organised as part of 12th Children’s Biodiversity Congress at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, here on Friday.

The district-level event was organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) in association with the General Education Department.

Fifteen groups of children, in junior and senior categories, focussed on climate change and agro-biodiversity during their presentations. The projects were conceived by translating whatever they had learnt in class directly to the fields. Charts containing graphical and pictorial representations were used to shore up their case.

New techniques

Archa A.J. and Devika S. of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School clinched the first prize with a study on the plight of farmers in four panchayats of Palakkad district. They also presented a case study of a farmer who tries his luck on 45 acres of farmland, battling climate change. “The extra burden put on conventional farmers by climate change can be further eased by adopting new farming techniques,” they concluded.

Pragmatic ways of growing mangroves and taking up organic farming to surmount climate change was the crux of a study presented by Vijay Shankar and Swathi Satheesh of GB HSS, Pettah, who were awarded the second prize. Ali Fathima A. and Mahitha Manikandan of the same school were adjudged third in the senior group.

A study that won first prize in the junior category was on impact of climate change in places known for sesame farming in the State, such as Onattukara of Alappuzha and some parts of Kollam district. The study was conducted by M.S. Swagatha and Abhishek Ratheesh of Christ Nagar Central School.

Niranjan S. and Niya S.R. of Government HSS, Thonnakkal, came out with observations on the role of climate change in displacing some traditional tuber crops from local farms to bag the second prize.

The third prize in the junior category was bagged by Eiden Shiby and Adarsh S.M. of St. Thomas HSS, Thonnakkal.

Bindya R., lecturer, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Kerala; and Asha V.G., lecturer, Department of Zoology, M.G. College, were the judges.