Climate action science express to visit State

The climate action special edition of science express, a science exhibition on wheels, is reaching the State on July 1 for a seven-day visit.

The exhibition is mounted on a 16-coach air-conditioned train which has been custom-built for the Department of Science and Technology by Indian Railways.

Of the 16 coaches, eight coaches are devoted for information, case studies, and material related to various aspects of climate change, the underlying science, impacts, adaptation activities, mitigation solutions, and policy approaches.

Besides exhibits, the remaining eight coaches will have activities for visitors. Three coaches are equipped with rooftop solar panels.

The train will be visiting Kayamkulam and Guruvayur stations in the Thiruvananthapuram railway division and Kannur in the Palakkd division. At Kayamkulam, the train will be stationed for four days from July 1 and at Guruvayur from July 5 to 7.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and primarily targets students and teachers, according to Railways. Special visits will be allowed for schools.

Entry to the exhibition is free.

For more details, visit http://www.s cienceexpress.in.

Email: science express@gmail.com or call 09428405407 and 09428405408.

The train has travelled 1.45 lakh km across the country and with more than 1.65-crore visitors, it is claimed to be the most visited science exhibition in the world.