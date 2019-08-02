Clear pending files before Oct. 31: Minister

Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has called upon all heads of departments to clear the pending files before October 31.

Addressing a review meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishnan told the officers that the government had fixed a time schedule, from August 1 to October 31, for clearing the pending files. He said the officers should take the lead in expediting the process.

District-level adalats could be held to clear the files. He also directed them to hold adalats at the Secretariat too. Projects should be completed in a time-bound manner.

Clearing files meant implementing government decisions, he said. He asked the officers to submit the details of the pending files before August 7.

Pending cases

Officials should do adequate preparations for conducting cases pending in various courts.

District-level adalats should be held for settling gratuity cases, he said.