Cleaning drive of Killi river from today

The massive one-day cleaning programme as part of the first phase of the city Corporation’s Save Killi River City Mission will be held on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As part of the programme, the 13.5 km stretch of the river that passes through the city, from Vazhayila to Kalladimukham will be cleaned up. As many as 25,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the cleaning drive.

Under the Killi River City Mission, 18 ward level organising committees and 67 local implementation committees are functioning.

All the sanitation workers of the Corporation as well as officials of the health wing will be part of the cleaning drive.

Representatives of various political parties, workers’ unions, residents’ associations, Kudumbashree workers, MGNREGS workers, students, youth organisations, Government employees, NSS volunteers, green army volunteers and others from all walks of life will be part of the drive.

Technical panel

A technical committee oversees their functioning. Ministers and MLAs will inaugurate the cleaning campaign at fifteen different locations simultaneously. At Killipalam, Minister for Local Self Governments A.C.Moideen will inaugurate the cleaning campaign, in the presence of Mayor V.K.Prasanth and Standing Committee Chairpersons.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the clean-up drive near the Maruthunkuzhy bridge. Deputy Speaker V.Sasi will inaugurate it near the Jagathy ground.

The other locations are Attukal Padasseri bridge, near Mannammoola, Muttakkadavu in Poojappura, near Manikandeswaram birdge in Nettayam, Thozhuvankodu bridge, Kalady, Aarannur, Kalladimukham, Pangode, Thuruthummoola, Valiyasala and Kaduvettiana in Kowdiar.

The city Corporation and the Killi River City Mission will arrange breakfast for those participating in the cleaning. Students from 51 schools will offer ‘Pothichoru’ as lunch to them.

Master plan

After the cleaning drive, a Killi River Master Plan is proposed to be prepared to chalk out the programmes to revive the river and for continued conservation.

This Master Plan is proposed to be incorporated into the city’s development plan with an emphasis laid on city’s natural resources.