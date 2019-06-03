Clean up drive in Kunnukuzhy ward

A pre-monsoon cleaning and tree-planting drive in Kunnukuzhy ward in the city witnessed the participation of members of Queerythm, a community-based organisation for the LGBTIQ community, on Sunday.
Nearly 20 members of Queerythm took part in the drive and cleaned up the surroundings from Kunnukuzhy to University Road. They also planted saplings in the area. Kunnukuzhy ward councillor I.P. Binu inaugurated the programme.
DYFI State unit president A.A. Rahim took part.
Queerythm president Prijith P.K. and Jwala transgender Kudumbasree SHG unit secretary Karthika led the cleaning.
Flower garden
A flower garden is also being set up on University Road under the aegis of Queerythm.
