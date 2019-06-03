Thiruvananthapuram

Clean up drive in Kunnukuzhy ward

Under the leadership of Councillor Binu I.P., volunteers clean up the Kunnukuzhy area as part of a pre-monsoon cleaning drive, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

LGBTIQ community members take part

A pre-monsoon cleaning and tree-planting drive in Kunnukuzhy ward in the city witnessed the participation of members of Queerythm, a community-based organisation for the LGBTIQ community, on Sunday.

Nearly 20 members of Queerythm took part in the drive and cleaned up the surroundings from Kunnukuzhy to University Road. They also planted saplings in the area. Kunnukuzhy ward councillor I.P. Binu inaugurated the programme.

DYFI State unit president A.A. Rahim took part.

Queerythm president Prijith P.K. and Jwala transgender Kudumbasree SHG unit secretary Karthika led the cleaning.

Flower garden

A flower garden is also being set up on University Road under the aegis of Queerythm.

