Clean Kerala Initiative for destinations launched

Clean Kerala Initiative, piloted by the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission with the cooperation of stake-holders in the tourism sector, was launched on Wednesday to make prime destinations across the State plastic and garbage-free.

Flagging off the project and a two-day workshop organised in association with the Kerala Travel Mart and local bodies at Hotel Chaithram here, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran lauded the role of the RT Mission in rejuvenating the tourism sector by promoting good practices like the ‘Green Code of Conduct.’ RT is not just a propaganda tool but it is an integral component of the tourism policy, he said.

Nine key destinations - Kovalam, Munnar, Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Wayanad, Fort Kochi, Kollam, Thekkady, and Bakel - have been identified in Phase I.

The project will take these destinations to Green Certification platform by making them the focus of eco-friendly and RT activities.

“There are around 15,515 units functioning as part of the RT Mission. The government targets to create around 50,000 more units in the next phase.” Noting that the attitude of tourists has changed, the Minister urged the industry to show more willingness to join the RT Mission initiative.

Secretary, Tourism, Rani George, who presided over the function, said a serious thinking is needed on how many restaurants, resorts and hotels are associating with the initiative.

Director of Tourism P. Bala Kiran, Rupesh Kumar K., coordinator, Kerala RT Mission, Managing Director of KTDC Rahul. R; Baby Mathew Somatheeram, president, KTM, and Members of Tourism Advisory Committee attended.