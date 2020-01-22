Classmates who came together to sing

This Sabarimala season, alumni of the 1999 batch of the Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music here, have brought out a song on Lord Ayyappa.

The song is part of a 10-song audio CD Sarvam Daivamayam in which each song is dedicated to famous temples such as Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, Sreekanteswaram, Pazhavangady, Attukal, Mookambika, and so on.

The song on the deep bond between Ayyappan and Vavar has been sung by eight classmates who studied vocal music at the Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music.

The music has been scored by 1999 batch alumnus O.K. Ravisankar.

The effort behind

It was Ravisankar’s idea to bring the ‘boys’ of the 1999 batch together to sing the song on Ayyappan.

In the second half of the 90s, they had reached the college from different parts of the State to study music. Many had to face a lot of odds to complete their course.

Some depended on their teachers for food and accommodation, while others worked in homes, as priests, recited scriptures, and even put up in a hostel with a friend. Music was what helped them through their struggles.

Getting back

After the course, life took them separate ways, and it was only recently that they caught up with one another on social media platforms.

When Ravisankar was scoring the music for Sarvam Daivamayam, he hit upon the idea of roping in his friends Sahrudayalal from Kollam, Varun Narayanan from Ezhukone, Rajan from Peringanad, Manoj from Pullad, Biju from Mararikulam, Hari from Punalur, Jose from Kattakada to sing the song about religious amity.

A student from the then violin batch Sreeraj and mridangam batch member Pramod helped with the instrumentals.

The song, along with the others in the album, has been written by Seethalakshmi, mother of a soldier who lost his life in service to the country who trains at Ravisankar’s institute.

The video by the former students was recently released at their alma mater by college Principal Harikrishnan R. Pillai in front of current students and teachers.

Mr. Ravisankar says the college Principal pointed out that this was the first time that a group of former students of the college had together recorded a song.

‘Sangamam’

All the students of the 1999 batch – vocal (male and female), dance, violin, mridangam – will be appearing in an upcoming theme song of the 1999 batch ‘Sangamam 99.’

‘Sangamam 99’ will also be the name of a music troupe comprising the batch members.

To help

Mr. Ravisankar says it is an attempt to improve the lives of the members, some of whom survive by giving music tuitions and through the money earned through the programmes.

Their first programme will be held in the city on February 23.