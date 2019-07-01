City’s waste burden to ease

In a move that could bring relief to many city residents who have been finding it hard to dispose used sanitary pads and diapers, the city Corporation has decided to install incinerators at the community level, across its 25 health circles.

The civic body is taking up the project, after seeing the acceptance and success of its experiment with mini incinerator projects in educational institutions and some government offices.

According to an official of the Corporation’s health wing, there has been a demand from the public for a proper system for the disposal of sanitary pads and diapers, which are used by bed-ridden patients. Though the civic body has now found some kind of solution for the other kinds of waste, from the installation of aerobic bins to periodic waste collection and transportation to recycling facilities, there has been no solution yet for sanitary pads. “In educational institutions and government offices, we have installed mini incinerators just for sanitary pads. This was found to be a successful model, as more people are now using it. So, we decided to expand it to the community level, with incinerators which can handle diapers too. These will also be equipped with a water scrubbing mechanism to prevent emissions. Most of these incinerators will be attached to one or the other of the Corporation’s facilities like health circle offices or material recovery centres,” said the health official.

The civic body has already issued an expression of interest calls for companies, which are dealing in electrical or gas incinerators.

All the wards

Though the initial plan was to install such incinerators in all the 100 wards, the civic body is now thinking of reworking it to the 25 health circles, considering the shortage of funds. Once the company is finalised, the installation of the incinerators is expected to happen by September.