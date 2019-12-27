City to host science fete from today

For the first time ever, Kerala will host the National Children’s Science Congress in the city from December 27 to 31.

The 27th edition of the science congress will be held on the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar campus at Nalanchira here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Girideepam convention centre on the campus at 11 a.m. on Friday. Shashi Tharoor, MP, will preside. Organised by Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment with the support of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication of the Department of Science and Technology of the Union Government, the congress aims at encouraging discovery and innovativeness in children and learning how to apply methods of science.

The theme for the congress is ‘Science, technology, and innovation for a clean, green, and healthy nation.’ There are five sub-themes too – Ecosystem and ecosystem services; Health, hygiene, and sanitation; Waste to wealth; Society, culture, and livelihoods; and Traditional knowledge systems.

Participants

Nearly 650 child scientists from 28 States and nine Union Territories and 15 from Indian schools in West Asian countries will take part in the event. They have been selected through competitions ranging from subdistrict to State-level in each State, K.P. Sudheer, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, and executive vice-president of the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment, said at a press conference here on Thursday.

The congress was a platform for children in the age group of 10-17, both from the formal school system and those out of school, he said. Children will make project presentations across 12 venues as part of technical sessions. The presentations could be in any of the scheduled languages or a language recognised as a medium of education. Prizes will be given to the winners.

Prior to the inaugural, a procession by the participating students and teachers, with all clad in traditional attire, will be taken out on the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar campus at 8.30 a.m.

Stopover of talents

Sujit Banerjee, national programme coordinator of the congress, said besides showcasing science talents from all parts of the country, it was also a venue for cultural exchange that helped promote national integration.

T.P. Raghunath, chairman, National Academic Committee, said nearly 60% of the participants in the congress were girls. Moreover, 49% of the participants belonged to the rural areas.

Mr. Sudheer said nearly 40 past participants in the congress from Kerala were studying in IISERs across the country. Mr. Banerjee said seven evaluators in this edition of the congress were previous participants.

The Department of Science and Technology, he said, was considering internships for the participants in association with national institutes so that they could take their projects to the next level.

The valedictory of the congress will be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at 5 p.m. on December 30. The congress will conclude on December 31.