City to get junior bicycle mayor

After a ‘bicycle mayor,’ the city will get a junior bicycle mayor too.

With this, it will become the first in the State and the third in the country along with Guwahati (Valsad is first; Mumbai will get one soon) to get a student junior bicycle mayor.

This follows the setting up of bicycle brigades in schools last month to promote cycling among students and a healthy lifestyle too.

So far, 11 schools in the city and four in Neyyattinkara have formed bicycle brigades.

Selection of the junior bicycle mayor will be held from cycling enthusiasts capable of promoting the activity among students, sources said.

Staff coordinators of the bicycle brigades can nominate two students (one girl and one boy in co-educational schools) for the selection.

The candidates, students of classes VII to XI except Class X, will be shortlisted from the nominees by bicycle mayor Prakash Gopinath as per the activity points accumulated during the vacation through activities such as taking part in cycle rides and roping in others to learn cycling.

The junior bicycle mayor will be selected from the shortlisted candidates by a jury including Mayor K. Sreekumar and Parakash on June 3, World Environment Day.

