City students weary of high decibel levels

With the season of religious festivals in full swing, residents’ associations in the State capital have flagged the inconvenience caused by the unrestricted use of loudspeakers that have sprung up in every nook and corner.

Students preparing for examinations, especially the crucial Class 10 and 12 exams, are the worst hit.

Swamped with complaints about noise pollution, the police have strengthened steps to regulate the use of sound systems, notably at a time when the festivities are set to reach a crescendo with the Attukal Pongala being round the corner.

Mute spectators

“The residential area surrounding Pottakuzhy, Murinjapalam, Kumarapuram, and Medical College junction, all of which form a hub of major hospitals, clinics, and other institutions, face much trouble. Noise control laws are often violated. Residents’ associations and the Janamaithri police units have all been reduced to mute spectators,” Anil Kumar G., a member of the Murinjapalam Residents’ Association, said.

He also raised the issue of haphazard parking close to religious institutions during the time of festivals.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said a stringent approach had been adopted in regulating the use of loudspeakers. “We have fixed limits for sanctioning their use. Only two speakers will be permitted for each applicant. Besides, the prohibition on using sound systems in public places after 10 p.m. will be strictly enforced,” he said.