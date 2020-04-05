City shines bright in response to PM Modi’s solidarity call

Mobile phone torchlights flashed from Raj Bhavan, Cliff House and Ministers’ residences here in solidarity with the symbolic lighting of lamps, candles, and mobile phone torches to demonstrate the nation’s collective resolve to fight COVID-19.

The appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the Governor, Chief Minister, and other Ministers’ residences lead the State’s response. The Cliff House compound was first darkened before mobile phone torches of the employees shone forth.

Residents

Residents across the city switched off their lights and lit lamps, earthen lamps, candles, and held aloft mobile phone torchlights for nine minutes from 9 p.m. in response to the call to fight the pandemic together and ensure the well-being of their families and the country.

Suresh Gopi, MP, and film director Shaji Kailas and their families lit lamps in a token demonstration to dispel the fear that COVID-19 has cast upon the State and the country.

What was a nine-minute gesture lasted well beyond that with people lighting lamps in elaborate designs in balconies, terraces, and porches in a gesture of positivity.

Pathanamthitta couple

They joined people across the State in a show of unity, including the families of the elderly couple from Pathanamthitta who returned home after recovering from the disease.