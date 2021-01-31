Thiruvananthapuram set for a mega clean-up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 January 2021 00:56 IST

The city Corporation will launch a mass cleaning campaign in the second week of February to remove all the remaining waste dumps in the city. Mayor Arya Rajendran announced the campaign at the first meeting of the new council here on Saturday. She said that before the cleaning campaign, councillors would organise meetings of health inspectors, Haritha Karma Sena members, and other officials in their wards to assess the current waste management initiatives, including kitchen bins.

Public can register complaints regarding waste dumps in the Smart Trivandrum mobile application ahead of the cleaning campaign.

Non-functional steet lights

Following complaints of LED street lights becoming non-functional in some places, the Mayor asked councillors to submit a list of non-functional street lights in their wards within a week.

“We have held discussions with the KSEB regarding the issue. They said they did not have enough staff to survey non-functioning street lights in all wards. So, the councillors will give the list from the wards, which will be submitted together to the KSEB, which has promised to carry out maintenance or replace them within 15 days,” said the Mayor.

The Council meeting decided to increase the rent on telephone poles for Reliance Communications Limited as well as Reliance Jio from ₹500 per pole to ₹750. It was decided to recover the outstanding amount from previous years from Reliance Communications Limited.

Rent for 10 families

The meeting also decided to provide rent for one year for 10 families from Rajaji Nagar who will have to be rehabilitated for the construction of a primary health centre and anganwadi under the Smart City project.

Since the existing facilities, which are in a state of disuse, are located in low-lying areas, piling work has to be done, which will cause difficulties to the 10 families staying near the site. Each family will get ₹2,500 a month from the Corporation.

A special council meeting will be convened to discuss the revision projects and the projects for this year, as the Opposition councillors said that they needed to know the details of the projects which were being dropped and introduced.

BJP councillor Girikumar raised the issue of the multi-level car parking facility on the Corporation premises which has not become fully functional even after its inauguration. The Mayor said the works on fire safety would be completed within two months.