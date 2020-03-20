City schools turning to online classes

Thiruvananthapuram

20 March 2020 01:25 IST

They remain closed till March 31 with the COVID-19 threat looming large

Schools have been closed till March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, but in some schools in the city, it is business as usual. Well, almost.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (ICSE), Nalanchira, has started conducting online classes for Class 12 students. On Wednesday, 40-odd Class 12 students were remotely learning about electric dipole moment and how to find intensity of electric field at any point in the axial line of an electric dipole.

The school uses a software with an interactive board with Internet connection for the online classes. Students can log in using the user ID and password. Then, students can watch and hear what is being taught by their teacher as they would in a class. They can even ask questions, and get their doubts cleared. The school authorities, on their part, can keep track of how many students are participating in the class.

Advertising

Advertising

Fr. George Mathew Karoor, Principal of the school, said the common examinations of Class 11 students were conducted last month. After the exams concluded, they were allowed to start the Class 12 lessons for the promoted students.

The software for online classes could be downloaded from the Play Store app.

In the case of Class 10 students, teachers have been asked to prepare notes and post these on a parents’ portal that is used by the school. Students who did not have laptops or desktops could log on from any smartphone with Internet connection, Fr. Karoor said. He said the students were happy with the classes after sitting at home for a few days. Seeing teachers face to face helped.

Feedback sought

The school, he said, also quizzed the students about how comfortable they were with the arrangement, if the teachers were proceeding too fast, and if they needed more time.

St. Thomas group of schools manager Rajan Varghese said they were considering launching online classes for Classes 10 and 12 in CBSE and ICSE streams. Trivandrum International School Vice Principal Rema Pillai said the school was closed but virtual classes were being conducted for students.

Class 10 students under the ICSE curriculum were being taught through virtual classes. Students from classes 6 to 9 were also being tutored the similar way.

Those in Classes 10, 11, and 12, who were pursuing the IGCSE/ A level (Cambridge) curriculum or the IB Diploma programme, were appearing for their school model examinations through Google Classroom. The question papers for these were being sent to their parents each day.

The school already had Google Classrooms set up for the senior classes and for a few subjects for the junior and middle classes (classes 5 to 7) where additional study material was given to the students. Now, in the wake of COVID-19 spread, Google Classroom had been started for these students for all subjects. Three subjects were taught a day, worksheets were being given, notebooks were being completed and pictures taken and sent to teachers for correction.

Fr. Kurian Chalangady, Principal, Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, said the suggestion of online classes for students would be put forth at a meeting of Principals with the management of Christ Nagar institutions. Till then, students had been given projects or assignments and these were to be sent to teachers through email or WhatsApp.

Kendriya Vidyalaya institutions were not going online as of now, but if the COVID-19 situation did not show any improvement, online classes might have to be considered, a KV school Principal said.