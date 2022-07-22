Thiruvananthapuram schools fare well in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

The results of both the examinations were declared on Friday

Students of Christ Nagar Central School, Kowdiar, celebrate their victory in the CBSE Class 10 examination in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The results of both the examinations were declared on Friday

City schools posed excellent results in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, did well in both the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Abhinav K. Naveen topped in Class 10 with 100% marks. Jyothikaa Anil (Commerce) topped Class 12 with 99.2% marks.

At Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, Hidayath M.A. secured the first rank in Class 10 with 99.2% marks. In Class 12, Malavika Thampi (Humanities) secured 99.4% marks to grab first position.

Rahul Joseph Bejoy scored 99.4% marks to top Class 10 in The School of the Good Shepherd, Akkulam. Kalyani R. (Humanities) was the Class 12 school topper with 98% marks.

At St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Leah Elisabeth Wilson topped Class 10 with 98.5% marks. Aksa Merin Abraham and Amy Hannah Vinu (both Humanities) was first in Class 12 with 99.2% marks.

At Christ Nagar Central School, Kowdiar, Fizan S. Ali emerged the topper in Class 10 with 99.2% marks. Danya A.B. (Science) topped Class 12 with 98.2 marks.

Devika S.N. emerged first in Class 10 at Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam, with 99% marks. Anjana M.P. (Science) and Jeevan S. Kumar (Commerce) bagged the top spot in Class 12 with 97.8% marks each.

Nandana S. Nair was the topper at Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttom, with 98.8% marks in Class 10. Anoushka M.B. (Humanities) secured the first position in Class 12 with 98.4% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Lavanya V.J. was the school topper in Class 10 with 98.8% marks. Rosello Biju K. (Shift 1-Humanities) and Aravind Anil (Shift 2-Science) were the school Class 12 toppers with 97.6% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, Sowparnika K.S. secured the first position with 97.8% marks in Class 10. In Class 12, Gopika R. Krishnan (Science) secured 98% marks to emerge the school topper.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Peroorkada, Annie Homer was the Class 10 school topper with 97.6% marks. Pranav R.M. (Science) was the Class 12 topper with 95.4% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, Arunima B.S. Kumar with 97.2% topped Class 10, while Bharath Raj M.G. (Science) was first in Class 12 with 97.8% marks.

At Arya Central School, Pattom, Pavithra P.S. and Abhishek V. emerged the school toppers in Class 10 with 98.4%. Anugraha S. (Science) was the school topper in Class 12 with 99.2% marks.

At Alan Feldman Public School, Ameena Ashraf and Krishna Jayan shared the top spot with 97% marks in class 10. M.S. Meenkashi (Science) with 97.4% was the topper in class 12.

Devi Krishna was the class 10 topper at Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, with 98.6% marks. Meenakshi K.S. (Humanities) topped class 12 with 98.6% marks.

At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal, Gouri Nandana R. emerged the Class 10 school topper with 98% marks. In Class 12, Adithyalal and Sneha C. Anil were the toppers with 96.8% mark.

At St. Mary’s Residential Central School, Poojappura, Arpitha Gopal with 95.2% marks was the Class 10 topper. S.J. Jithin (Science) secured 97% marks to grab the first spot in Class 12.

Mishal Mann Nair secured 97.2% marks to top Class 12 at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, whereas Padmesh M.K. with 97% marks topped Class 10.

Neha Anoop with 99.8% marks topped Class 10 at Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil, whereas Gouri Renjith (Science) with 97.2% marks bagged the first spot in Class 12.

At St. Shantal English Medium School, Malamukal, Nayana Udayan topped with 98.2% marks for Class 10. In Class 12, Greety Ann Mathew was the topper with 94.4% marks.

Anand P.R. topped Class 10 at Sree Vivekananda Memorial Public School, Aralummoodu, with 98% marks. In Class 12, Bhavya R.V. (Science) secured the first position with 96% marks.

At St. Francis Sales Senior Secondary School, Venganoor, M. Anagha Anand with 97% marks was the Class 10 topper. In Class 12, Devika S.R. (Science) with 96% marks topped.

At ARR School, Nettayam, G. Karthik was the Class 10 topper with 96% marks. In Class 12, Akshay S. Kumar (Science) grabbed first position with 96% marks.

At Amrita Kairali Vidya Bhavan, Nedumangad, Hiba Fathima secured 99.4% marks to top the school in Class 10. Abhiram S. (Science) and Bhagath Govind S.K. (Commerce) were the toppers in Class 12.

Adinath A.D. topped Class 10 results with 99% marks at Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal. Nandana S.R. was the Class 12 topper with 96% marks.

At Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidhya Mandir, Maruthamkuzhy, Gowripriya Anup was in first position with 97% marks in Class 10. Pooja Nath with 88.2% marks was the Class 12 topper.

At Jyothis Bharat Public School, Varkala, Meenakshi S. emerged the topper in Class 10 with 98.2% marks.