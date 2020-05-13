City police strengthen surveillance of quarantined

The City police are strengthening surveillance of people who have arrived from other States and were placed in home quarantine as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Inspections would be carried out by Janamaithri CROs and beat officers to ensure compliance by individuals, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

Quarantine violations would be dealt with sternly, Mr. Upadhyay said. People who jumped home quarantine would be shifted to institutional quarantine facilities. The violations would attract police cases, he said.

The police planned to enlist the services of the residents’ association to carry out the surveillance in this regard. Mobile app-based surveillance also would be carried out, he said.

Cases

Meanwhile, petty cases were charged against 122 people on Wednesday for failure to wear face masks. Cases were charged against 41 others under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 for violating COVID-19-related safety measures.

On Wednesday, 474 were placed under surveillance in the district as part of the disease containment measures. As many as 230 others completed the observation period without exhibiting symptoms. As on Wednesday, 4,295 people are in home quarantine in the district while158 people are accommodated in COVID Care Centres. Of the latter group, 47 people are at the Mar Ivanios hostel, three people at Hotel Hilton, two at Hotel Mascot and 10 people at Hotel Chaitram. Forty people are staying at the IMG training centre while 48 others are at the LNCPE and eight people at the KSEB inspection bungalow.

Dengue

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has sought the cooperation of the public for vector-control interventions to prevent dengue transmission in the district. Such measures needed strengthening as dengue cases were increasingly being reported in the district, the officer said. As part of mosquito-control measures, people should ensure that water did not get collected in discarded flowerpots, bottles, toys and tyres and spaces such as rooftops and sun-shades, the DMO said.