City gets a 24/7 patrol squad

A new patrolling squad of the city Corporation’s health wing will now be available round-the-clock to take action on issues ranging from waste dumping to food safety. Mayor V.K. Prashant flagged off the patrolling squad at the main office of the Corporation here on Friday.

One of the main functions of the squad will be anti-littering enforcement. It will keep an eye on public dumping of waste and take action against offenders. Protection of waterbodies also comes under its ambit. It will also be involved in areas such as man-made and biological disaster management, food hygiene, environmental protection, checks on construction sites, prevention and control of communicable diseases, and inspection of markets and restaurants.

Call and complain

“We already have a squad to carry out surveillance at night to prevent waste dumping. With a beacon-lighted vehicle at our disposal, the health wing can carry out its activities more effectively.

The public can also reach out to us, when such issues crop up in areas,” said a health wing official.

The public can contact the patrolling squad at 9496434517.