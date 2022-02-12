City Corporation looking for agencies for upkeep of parks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 February 2022 18:37 IST

Gardeners appointed temporarily decades ago are set to retire soon

With its remaining gardeners, appointed on a temporary basis decades back, set to retire in a few months, the city Corporation is looking for private agencies for the upkeep of its public parks and gardens set up on traffic islands. The civic body will issue a call for Expression of Interest for the upkeep of parks next year, as per a decision of the steering committee.According to Corporation officials, there were more than 20 gardeners in the payrolls till a few years back. But now, the number has reduced to six, all of whom are set to retire in a few months.

No replacements

“All these gardeners were appointed decades back on a temporary basis. We still don’t have sanctioned posts for gardeners in the Corporation. So, once these remaining gardeners retire, we will not be able to appoint replacements. There will be no one left to take care of the parks and gardens then. We are looking at hiring the services of agencies,” said an official.

Space for adverts

The civic body is looking at agencies which would carry out regular upkeep of these parks in return for permission to use a limited space for advertisements. This would be a revenue generating arrangement for the Corporation, with the agency paying an annual licence fee. Such arrangements have been tried out successfully in some other urban local bodies.

However, the smaller parks in interior areas without any commercial value are not sometimes taken up even if tenders are called for. In such cases, partnerships with the local residents’ associations, banks, or other institutions will be sought.

43 parks in all

The city Corporation has under its control 43 big and small parks as well as traffic islands, some of which have been provided with attractive landscaping. Even though quite a few parks have undergone renovation in recent years, some others have not seen any maintenance work in the past decade. The renovation in parks often also focus on constructing new structures, be it statues or buildings, reducing the open space available for the public.