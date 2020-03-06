City colleges maintain lead in university fete

Colleges in the city continued to maintain an upper hand in the Kerala University Youth Festival 2020 as competitions were progressing at Karyavattom near here on the fourth day on Thursday.

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, the defending champions, led the tally with 147 points when competitions were completed in 67 items in the six-day event. University College, Thiruvananthapuram, trailed closely with 131 points.

Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Sree Swathi Tirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, were in the next positions with 90 and 56 points respectively.

Despite the organisers finding it difficult to stick to the schedule of competitions, the venues spread over various institutions at Karyavattom have witnessed good crowds, mostly youngsters.

Big draw

Performance events such as group dance have been a big draw. The cultural festival will come to a close on Saturday.

The winners of some of the events at the festival are: Kathakali (male) - Vishnuram S.S., Mar Ivanios College; Kathakali (female) - Arya H., University College, and Krishna Ajith, Mar Ivanios College; Ghazal (male) - Devanand S.P., Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, and Sarang Sunil, Saraswathy College of Arts and Science, Thiruvananthapuram; Ghazal (female) – Athira Murali, Government College for Women, Sreenandana, All Saints College, and Amrutha R., Sree Narayana College, Kollam; Bharatanatyam (male) – Radhul Krishna, Government Sanskrit College, Neeraj V.S., St. Michael’s College, Cherthala, and Vishnu Ram, Mar Ivanios College; Bharatanatyam (female) - Vaishnavi Subhash, Kumbalathu Sankupillai Memorial Devaswom Board College, Sasthamcotta, Malavika S. Gopan, NSS College for Women, Neeramankara, and Krishna Ajith, Mar Ivanios College.