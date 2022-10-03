City bus tour for senior citizens organised in capital

Mayor Arya Rajendran flagged off the trip which was conducted in a KSRTC double-decker

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 03, 2022 10:37 IST

A total of 30 residents of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s old age home took part in the trip. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation on Saturday organised a city bus tour for senior citizens lodged in the civic body's old age homes, as part of observance of the International Day of Older Persons. Mayor Arya Rajendran flagged off the trip which was conducted in a KSRTC double-decker, and joined the senior citizens as the bus took them around the city.

A total of 30 residents of the city Corporation's old age home took part in the trip. Though the Corporation has in the past organised such programmes for the old age home residents, the COVID-19 outbreak had prevented these activities in the past three years.

