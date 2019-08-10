City airport gears up for handling extra flights

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport is gearing up to handle the additional flights following the closure of the Cochin international airport due to water-logging in the taxiway in the heavy rain.

The premier airport of the State handled seven international flights and three domestic flights on Friday that were bound for Kochi following the closure of the airport since Thursday evening. One of the flights that landed here due to bad weather was bound for Karipur. “We are equipped to handle any number of flights that are being diverted to the State capital to reduce the hassles faced by the flyers bound for Kochi,” Airport Director C. V. Ravindran said. The AAI has also sanctioned the slots sought by Emirates, Gulf Air, Oman Air, Ethiad, Indigo, Spicejet and Vistara to operate to Thiruvannthapuram international airport till the operations resume from Kochi. The Airport Director held a meeting to prepare the road map for handling the flights.